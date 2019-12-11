‘I’ll Be A Monkey For You’ – Sir Dee Gushes Over Girlfriend On Her Birthday

by Michael Isaac
Sir Dee
BBNaija Former Housemate

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Sir Dee has shared his best feelings for his girlfriend to celebrate her birthday.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share her photos as he also penned down sweet words.

There is no doubt that love makes people do and say the craziest things and it appears that the 2019 Pepper Dem BBNaija ex-housemate Sir Dee is not exempted from this.

READ ALSO – Sir Dee Speaks On Romantic Relationship With Tacha

Sharing her photos, and no, it’s not Tacha, Sir Dee wrote: “Happy birthday Baby. I feel so excited like it’s my birthday! You have been such a great source of encouragement and strength to me. You are truly beautiful my baby, inside and out, and ooohhhh d#mn your outward beauty is bananas, so I guess I’ll be monkey for you. If I didn’t have you, life will be blue my love. Happy birthday, Booboolah.”

See Photos Here:

Sir Dee
The Girlfriend
Sir Dee
The Reality TV Star’s Post
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, SIr Dee, Wanni Dambaki
0

