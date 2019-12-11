“I’m A Marlian”, Says Secondary School Student After Bagging Suspension (Video)

A secondary school student, who was sent away from school, willingly left the premises as she claimed to be a fan of Naira Marley.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper recently declared that he is a role model to mad people and stubborn heads children.

Well, he wasn’t wrong.

A video circulating online shows the secondary school student, who is presumably between the ages 15-18, still dressed in her uniform as a man asks her to narrate the reason for her suspension from school.

The girl said a fellow school mate had touched her on her bum so she also touched her nipple in return.

A teacher, however, asked her to leave the school premises as a result of her action but rather than being remorseful, she responded saying she is a Marlian before walking off.

See the video below: