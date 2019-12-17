I’m Battling Serious Health Issues, I Can’t Be Treated In Prison: Kalu Begs Court

Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, through his counsel has filed a bail application pending his appeal against his jail sentence.

Kalu is asking the court to grant him a post-conviction bail on grounds of his failing health.

Kalu was recently convicted by a federal high court in Lagos over allegations bothering on N7.1 billion fraud.

Justice Mohammad Idris, the presiding judge, had in his ruling, sentenced Kalu to 12 years in prison for money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought a 39-count charge against the former governor.

Justice Idris also ordered that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be liquidated and its assets are forfeited to the federal government.

However, Kalu on Tuesday said he is battling “serious health issues that the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle”.

He also added that as the senator representing Abia north, “the interest of his constituents would be in jeopardy if he was kept behind bars”.

He explained that the offences he was convicted of were bailable, the court should free him while he challenges his conviction at the court of appeal.

The EFCC opposed the bail, saying “bail is for accused persons on the presumption of innocence and he could no longer enjoy such privilege”.

Mohammed Liman, the presiding judge, adjourned the matter till December 23, 2019, for ruling.