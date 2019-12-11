I’m Not Done Yet, I Will Be Back In 2023: Shehu Sani

by Verity Awala
Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani on Wednesday declared that he will be back in the country’s political scene in 2023.

The former lawmaker said this at his residence in Kaduna, when he was conferred an award of excellence for his outstanding performance and generosity to the service of humanity by Sabon Garin Nassarawa Elders’ Forum.

Read Also: Why We Rejected Buhari’s $30bn Loan Request Under Saraki’s Senate: Shehu Sani

Senator Sani’s return to the red chambers in 2019 became impossible after be fell out with the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, in 2019 election, prompting him to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), and eventually losing his senatorial seat to Senator Uba Sani, el-Rufai’s ally.

However speaking on Wednesday,  Sani said, “We have no fear for anything and nothing we scare us from contesting in 2023. When our people want us to return, we shall return”.

Tags from the story
Nasir El Rufai, senate, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

N29m Corruption scandal against Abba Kyari: Presidency reacts, blasts Punch Newspaper

You Have A Case to Answer, Court tells Ohakim

Fayose, Ekiti Labour Leaders’ Conspiracy Won’t Stop Impeachment – APC

Buzzing today: photos of a happy crowd welcoming Buhari in Lagos

Postponement Of Elections: CNPP Asks NSA Dasuki To Apologise To Nigerians

Buhari congratulates Oyetola, thanks Osun for voting APC

New PDP Challenges FG To Explain Missing $5bn From Excess Crude Account

Taraba Women Protest Tribunal Judgement

Why I Didn’t Abandon Projects Initiated By Late Yakowa – Yero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *