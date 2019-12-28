I’m Searching For A New Wife: IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(IBB), rtd, says he is in search of a new wife.

According to IBB, he doesn’t want a much younger wife as this could be problematic.

The former Head of State, lost his wife, Maryam on Sunday, December 27, 2009, after battling ovarian cancer at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles.Maryam was 61, when she died.

IBB in a recent interview with The Sun, said, “Yes, I am quite sure. I’m searching and I’m hoping. But the longer I wait, maybe, the more problematic it becomes.

“If it drags, I would be too old and the whole idea of having a partner would seem to diminish. But I will make sure [I have a partner] before reaching that stage.

Read Also: It Is Fake News; Spokesperson Reacts To Rumoured Death Of IBB

“If somebody is in the corner, you could organize that in three or six months.

“And because it must be somebody you have known for a long time, or somebody you have been in contact with for a long time, you don’t just tell them look this is for marriage.

“But as time passes, and relationship building continues, it could end up in marriage.

“However, I have to be fair in my search. I really want to be fair. For instance, you don’t expect me to take a wife much younger than I am because that will be a problem for her and for me.

“I have to be fair. Secondly, I do wonder if she (the chosen one) would be able to live the way Maryam and I did, which is not easy these days. So, I keep on praying; and I think it will happen.”