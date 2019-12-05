Imam Who Planned To Impact Full Quran Into Victim’s Head Arrested

by Verity Awala
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has arrested Mallam Abdulrashid over $3Million fraud allegations.

The anti-graft agency in a statement on Thursday disclosed that it’s “Kaduna Zonal Office arrested one Mallam Abdulrashid Imam for defrauding one Arc. Mohammed Dewu, to the tune of over $3,024,000 (Three Million and Twenty Four Thousand Million United State Dollars). ”

The agency revealed also that the arrest follows a petition written by one Architect Dewu.

The statement reads thus: “The arrest came as a result of a petition written by one Arc. Dewu who alleged that sometimes in October, 2019, the suspect fraudulently collected the money from him claiming that he has the ability to impact Qur’anic knowledge to him by inserting a complete Quran into his head trough the aids of Jinns (spirits) the is working with.

“The petitioner further alleged that subsequently to facilitate the realization of this fact, the suspect made him purchase items as follows: Two number of bottle perfume at N70,000;

“One bottle of special perfume at N160,000; One bottle of perfume for the medicine of his mother’s leg sickness at N550,000; Set of 60 perfumes to activate the Qur’anic  verses that will be implanted into his brain by the powers of jinn(spirits) at N1,680,000.

