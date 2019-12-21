Immigration Officers To Undergo Drug Test Before Handling Weapon

Muhammad Babandede, the controller general of Nigerian Immigration Service(NIS) says all immigration officers would undergo a drug test before they are allowed to handle weapons from now.

This was contained in a statement which was released by Sunday James, the service spokesman.

“We cannot afford to be careless with weapons, hence, all officers of the service will undergo drug test beginning with me.”

“We shall not dismiss anyone at first discovery but we would try to rehabilitate.

“However, if the fellow continued unrepentant, administrative procedures will be followed and appropriate sanctions applied.”