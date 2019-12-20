Imo Police Collected 22K Dollars From Me – Duncan Mighty

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has finally opened up on his experience with policemen in Imo State.

Recall news surfaced that the musician had been arrested by officers of the Imo State Police Command on allegations of fraud.

Duncan Mighty has now shared his own version of events via an official statement.

See his full statement below…

”Imo state government and Duncan Mighty for real life after honoring your phone call but you say korokoro kidnap na fraud yet you did not mention the first place i was taking to and the anti-kidnapping led by Commander Linus and Ola I was also taking to after enough beating collected physical cash 22k dollars given to me by ceo @kryxtal_penthouse whom God used as my guardian angel. plus duress mobile transfer.

God I know who you are, no be me say ur boy go loose election why sending m2 ur foundation student who was not even present until after signing why not efcc why detaining me at anti kidnap. Oga you get government power but me i get god you get all high rankings but my mama raised an altar for me.

You said i should play the show at wangele for ur boy ozb after using my pics without informing my management but i still loyal perform for 3 hours after @phynofino ozb carry my 6m balance tuwama but u forget say video no be dido. som celebs follow believe dem bloggers, Channels, BBC, simply because you saw infrastructural and job creating achievement gotten in the same portharcourt some said my career wont smell 2years has now given birth to the answer of my people @jamycitybase a world class mtv america standard television station 85% ready worth n234million yet no loan no party no nddc abi. god has said is time for our industry to come alive.

Jesus i love u . more videos loading #justiceforduncanmighty @muhammadubuhari @realdonaldtrump @iam_otunba02 @channelstelevision @instablog9ja @tundeednut god will somehow someway bring that person whom he will use to blesss us.

Officer Chidiebere God bless you for your good heart you are a policeman with the heart of gold upon say you be the ipo you make sure say the beating stop that morning. to everyone who prayed for me god bless you more”