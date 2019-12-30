“In The Words Of Timaya, I Can’t Kill Myself” – Atiku Tells His Son (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar recently quoted popular Nigerian singer, Timaya’s song, ‘I can’t kill myself‘ during an exchange with his son.

Atiku Abubakar and his son, Mustapha Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar and his son, Mustapha Abubakar

The politican had taken to Twitter praise Arsenal footballer, Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang despite losing a match.

Abubakar tweeted;

“Great goal, Aubameyang”

The politician’s son, Mustapha Abubakar decided to tease his father with a question which reads;

“Daddy, how market?”

The 2019 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party responded saying,

“Musty, in the words of Timaya, I can’t kill myself”

See the photo:

Atiku Abubakar and his son's Twitter post

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, Mustapha Abubakar
0

