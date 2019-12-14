Indian Hemp Seller Invites Police To Arrest Customers Who Paid Him With Fake Naira Notes

A Lagos marijuana seller blew his own cover after he invited a policeman to arrest two customers who had attempted to buy the illegal product with fake currency.

The seller had called on police to arrest Sunday Uche, 24 and Patrick Chidiebere, 25 for allegedly attempting to buy marijuana with fake N21,500 notes.

The seller who identified quickly called on a policeman who was on patrol duty to the scene, which subsequently led to the arrest of seller and buyers on December 3.

The buyers, Uche and Chidiebere appeared before a Yaba magistrate’s court in Lagos on Friday for allegedly possessing counterfeit naira notes totaling N21,500, with which they had attempted to buy Indian hemp at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba.

The defendants face two counts of conspiracy and possession of forged banknotes, which they, however, pleaded not guilty.

Godwin Oriabure, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendants tried to use fake 16 pieces of fake N1,000 notes and 11 pieces of fake N500 notes, totaling N21,500, to buy hemp from Tejuosho Market.

He said “My lord, the Indian hemp seller was also arrested for possessing an illegal substance,” Oriabure said.

The alleged offences contravene sections 411 and 372 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015 (revised).

Section 411 stipulates two-year imprisonment for conspiracy; while possession of forged banknotes attracts seven-year jail term, in line with the provisions of Section 372.

The defendants were, however, granted N100,000 bail each, with two sureties in like sum.

According to the Magistrate, E.N. Ojuromi, the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of three-year tax payment to the Lagos state government.

The case was then adjourned until January 14, 2020, for mention.