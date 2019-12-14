Instagram Blogger Blasts Blessing Okoro Over Alleged Threat From Tacha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Blogger, Cutie_jul has blasted relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro over accusations that reality star, Tacha sent assassins to kill her.

Blessing CEO and Tacha
Blessing CEO and Tacha

Recall that the blogger earlier in the day raised alarm saying the reality star sent assassins, who have now been reportedly arrested, to kill her.

Reacting to the allegations, fellow celebrity blogger, Cutie_jul expressed that she is disappointed in Blessing Okoro.

She also expressed that the relationship expert (Blessing Okoro) is chasing clout by using the reality star.

See her post below:

Cutie_jul
Cutie_jul’s post
