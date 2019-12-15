Instagram Entrepreneurs Are Native Doctors – Actress Queen Elenora

Nollywood actress Queen Elenora is out here, angry and has made this known via a video she just shared on Instagram.

The actress, in her video, came for all IG entrepreneurs, stating that they are nothing other than mere native doctors.

Read Also: Woman Adds Menstrual Blood To Her Boyfriend’s Food To Hold Him Down

Queen went on to state that those who sell sex enhancement drugs and concoctions to women all in a bid to hold down a man are mere herbalists but hide under the umbrella of being entrepreneurs.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6FieSUBPlq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link