Instagram Entrepreneurs Are Native Doctors – Actress Queen Elenora

by Temitope Alabi
Queen Elenora
Queen Elenora

Nollywood actress Queen Elenora is out here, angry and has made this known via a video she just shared on Instagram.

The actress, in her video, came for all IG entrepreneurs, stating that they are nothing other than mere native doctors.

Queen went on to state that those who sell sex enhancement drugs and concoctions to women all in a bid to hold down a man are mere herbalists but hide under the umbrella of being entrepreneurs.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6FieSUBPlq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

