Instagram Follower Educates Ex-BBNaija Star, Princess, Over Bad English

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Princess
BBNaija’s Princess

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess has received a savage correction from a follower after she replied her.

The reality TV star had shared a photo of herself on the beach when the follower noticed a scar on her bum.

Commenting on the photo, the fan hinted that it was a scar from surgery.

The star who felt offended went on to tell the fan that it was from an accident she ‘has’ instead of ‘had’ as she also called her a goat.

In reply to her, the fan corrected her for using the wrong tense.

See Photo Here:

BBNaija's Princess
Between The TV star and a fan
Tags from the story
BBNaija's Princess, princess
0

