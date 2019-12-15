Instagram Twerker, Jane Mena Grinds On Hubby During Their Traditional Marriage (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Instagram twerker, Jane Mena grinded and whined her waist on her husband, Andre, better known as Plies during their traditional marriage.

Janemena and her fiance
Instagram twerker, Janemena and her fiance

The event was well-attended by their families and friends but this didn’t stop the dancer from doing what she knows best.

The fashion entrepreneur shared the video via her Instagram page on Sunday with the caption;

“Who no like better thing😁😁😁
My Husband like better thing o
TheJpExperience19

Outfit:- @tiannahsplacempire
Makeup:- @rukeeyzmakeover
Beads:- my mum😍

Thank you to the best DJ in Nigeria @official_djalonso”

Read Also: Tacha Reacts As Cardi B Gifts Her Husband $500k For His Birthday

Watch the video below:

