Instagram Twerker, Jane Mena Grinds On Hubby During Their Traditional Marriage (Video)

Popular Instagram twerker, Jane Mena grinded and whined her waist on her husband, Andre, better known as Plies during their traditional marriage.

The event was well-attended by their families and friends but this didn’t stop the dancer from doing what she knows best.

The fashion entrepreneur shared the video via her Instagram page on Sunday with the caption;

“Who no like better thing😁😁😁

My Husband like better thing o

TheJpExperience19

Outfit:- @tiannahsplacempire

Makeup:- @rukeeyzmakeover

Beads:- my mum😍

Thank you to the best DJ in Nigeria @official_djalonso”

Watch the video below: