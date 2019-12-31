Invest Your Money In Your Businesses, Stop Sowing Seeds In Church – Timi Dakolo

by Temitope Alabi
Timi Dakolo
Singer, Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has used his platform to advise fans and followers on how to lead their lives come 2020.

According to the singer, it is best they invest their money in profitable businesses rather than using it to sow seeds at the request of their pastors.

Read Also: Before You Date Anyone, Ask For Their Social Media Handles – Timi Dakolo

He went on to state that God is not a money doubler then warned his followers not to be deceived by pastors.

The singer added that “God’s blessing is not for sale” and they should not be “manipulated” by pastors.

See his posts below.

Tags from the story
Timi Dakolo
0

You may also like

Festus Keyamo reveals Atiku’s biggest lie

Atiku not destined to ever be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomhole

Bishop Oyedepo reacts to rumors Buhari is dead and Jubril is now in charge (Video)

Billionaire kidnapper, Evans yet to be arraigned before Court

Back to Your Childhood: 6 Cartoon Characters That You Most Definitely Fell in Love With

“It is Obvious That The Size Of Ones Backside Does Not Guarantee Wisdom” – Nollywood Actor Fires At Colleague

Man Sacked By Kwara State Government For Involving in Politics [See Pictures]

Angela Merkel re-elected as Germany Chancellor

Stella (SDK) Reacts To Actress, Venita Akpofure Denies Her Domestic Violence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *