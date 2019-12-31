Invest Your Money In Your Businesses, Stop Sowing Seeds In Church – Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has used his platform to advise fans and followers on how to lead their lives come 2020.

According to the singer, it is best they invest their money in profitable businesses rather than using it to sow seeds at the request of their pastors.

He went on to state that God is not a money doubler then warned his followers not to be deceived by pastors.

The singer added that “God’s blessing is not for sale” and they should not be “manipulated” by pastors.

See his posts below.