IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Loses Father

by Olayemi Oladotun

The father of the leader of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel Kanu, has died.

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu and his father, Israel Kanu

The demise of Eze Kanu, was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu Umuahia community until his death.

Also Read: Nnamdi Kanu: Orji Kalu’s Conviction Politically Motivated

The monarch’s death was announced by the traditional council of his community led by Edward Ibeabuchi today Friday December 6th.

Eze Kanu’s death comes four months after the demise of his wife, Nnamdi Kanu’s mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

Reacting to the news, the Abia State commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, speaking to newsmen described the monarch’s death as a huge loss to the state.

Tags from the story
Israel Kanu, Nnamdi Kanu
0

You may also like

Robbery Suspect Arrested On Wedding Day

MURIC Cautions Fayose Against Playing Politics With Religion

Buhari Felicitates With Pastor Adeboye As He Clocks 74

Fashola Spends N29 Billion To Build First Suspension Bridge In Nigeria

"APC/PDP" Poorly educated e-rats insulting me for demanding good from their preferred masters - Oby Ezekwesili

Citizens #WalkForNigeria as ACPN flags off campaign

Scary reason why herdsmen never ever eat cows - Fani-Kayode

Herdsmen kill 230 farmers in Nasarawa

Late National Anthem Composer’s Family Accuses FG Of Not Showing Enough Interest In Burial

Ghana Pledges Support For Nigeria In Fight Against Terrorism

Yahaya Bello Is A Governor With Swag: Deputy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *