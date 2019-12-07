IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Loses Father

The father of the leader of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel Kanu, has died.

The demise of Eze Kanu, was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu Umuahia community until his death.

The monarch’s death was announced by the traditional council of his community led by Edward Ibeabuchi today Friday December 6th.

Eze Kanu’s death comes four months after the demise of his wife, Nnamdi Kanu’s mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

Reacting to the news, the Abia State commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, speaking to newsmen described the monarch’s death as a huge loss to the state.