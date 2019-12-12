IPPIS: ASUU Threatens To Embark On Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced its preparedness to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if the federal government fails to pay the salaries of its members who did not enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This was disclosed by Christian Opata, chairman of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists.

He said rhkS while speaking after UNN-ASUU congress convened to brief members on the outcome of the national executives council (NEC) meeting held recently in Minna, the Niger capital.

He said, “If government makes good its threat that academic staff that did not enroll will not receive salary, ASUU has no option than to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike. ”

“ASUU has told government that if it wants its members to enroll in IPPIS, government should first amend the law creating public universities that granted them autonomy.

“ASUU is waiting on government’s final decision on IPPIS enrollment in public universities before the union will take its own final decision.”

“In this congress, I briefed members on NEC’s last meeting in Minna, where ASUU leadership insisted that IPPIS is illegal and a complete violation of university autonomy and agreement between government and ASUU,” he said.

“During this congress, 50 lecturers, who have wrongly enrolled said they will withdraw their enrollment in IPPIS immediately.”

“ASUU-UNN will issue queries to these defaulting members as well as forward their names to national body for appropriate sanction,” he said.

“This is because ASUU national body said from the beginning that IPPIS enrollment is a complete violation of university autonomy and illegal.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a warning that anyone not registered on the IPPIS programme will not be paid.