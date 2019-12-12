IPPIS: ASUU Threatens To Embark On Indefinite Strike

by Valerie Oke

Taraba State: ASUU Resumes Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced its preparedness to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if the federal government fails to pay the salaries of its members who did not enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This was disclosed by Christian Opata, chairman of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists.

He said rhkS while speaking after UNN-ASUU congress convened to brief members on the outcome of the national executives council (NEC) meeting held recently in Minna, the Niger capital.

He said, “If government makes good its threat that academic staff that did not enroll will not receive salary, ASUU has no option than to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike. ”

“ASUU has told government that if it wants its members to enroll in IPPIS, government should first amend the law creating public universities that granted them autonomy.

“ASUU is waiting on government’s final decision on IPPIS enrollment in public universities before the union will take its own final decision.”

Read Also: ASUU Suspends Planned Indefinite Strike

“In this congress, I briefed members on NEC’s last meeting in Minna, where ASUU leadership insisted that IPPIS is illegal and a complete violation of university autonomy and agreement between government and ASUU,” he said.

“During this congress, 50 lecturers, who have wrongly enrolled said they will withdraw their enrollment in IPPIS immediately.”

“ASUU-UNN will issue queries to these defaulting members as well as forward their names to national body for appropriate sanction,” he said.

“This is because ASUU national body said from the beginning that IPPIS enrollment is a complete violation of university autonomy and illegal.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a warning that anyone not registered on the IPPIS programme  will not be paid.

 

Tags from the story
Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system (IPPIS)
0

You may also like

#Election2019: 7 Procedures To Vote – INEC

Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Strange Doctors Giving Us Treatment — El-ZakZaky Cries Out From Indian Hospital

Trending photos of Nigerian dwarf who got married to his heartthrob

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: October 12

Let’s Get Honest: Do You Like This Omotola Jalade’s 40th Birthday Cake???

Bouncer Kicks Soldier, Girlfriend Out Of Night Club For Smoking Weed (VIDEO)

Associate Professor At Lagos State University (LASU) Caught In Sex Scandal

The Dakolos and Pastor Fatoyinbo

COZA: PFN Makes Recommendation After Investigation Into Rape Scandal

INEC suspends 205 officials for recieving alledged bribe of N23bn during 2015 elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *