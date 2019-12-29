Is This How I Will Carry My Virginity Into The New Year Again? Alexx Ekubo Laments

by Valerie Oke
Alex Ekubo
Actor and Model Alex Ekubo

With the year 2020 just a blink of an eye away, Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has lamented if he would still go into the new year a ‘virgin.’

Speaking via his Instagram page, he concluded by saying it has been his ego and pride all along. Isn’t this a joke of the century???

He wrote:

2020 is in a 3 days, so this is how i will carry my virginity into the new year again. Ok o. I know, I know my Shakara is too much. 😏
@alexxekubowivesassociation how far na?

