Is Tonto Dikeh Pregnant For Bobriksy?

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh and Cross-dresser Bobrisky

The relationship between popular Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye also known as ‘Bobrisky‘ and controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, has often raised eyebrows.

The duo has been spotted kissing in the past and were also recently on a trip to Dubai together.

This has prompted some mischievous minds to create a photo depicting the screen diva rocking a baby bump while the crossdresser gleefully plays with it.

The photo is currently in circulation on social media.

See the photo below:

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
0

