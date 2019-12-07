Is Tonto Dikeh Pregnant For Bobriksy?

The relationship between popular Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye also known as ‘Bobrisky‘ and controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, has often raised eyebrows.

The duo has been spotted kissing in the past and were also recently on a trip to Dubai together.

This has prompted some mischievous minds to create a photo depicting the screen diva rocking a baby bump while the crossdresser gleefully plays with it.

The photo is currently in circulation on social media.

See the photo below: