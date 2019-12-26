Islam And Christianity Are The Same: Obasanjo

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to live peacefully and shun religion violence.

Speaking during a lecture on tolerance between Christians and Muslims in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he added that the two religion are the same and not different in any way.

He said:

“If we can live in peace with our neighbour at the local, community, state, national, continental and global level, what a different world it would have been.

“Let me tell you, I went to Ile Kewu (Arabic school). In my village, mosque and church were built close to each other. When I was growing up in the village, there was no difference and I started going to Qur’anic school. What drove me away was koboko (horsewhip).

“But what I imbibed in the village when I was growing up is what I have practiced all my life.”

