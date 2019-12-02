Islamic Poet Dares Actress Etinosa To Use Quran As Ashtray (Video)

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has been dated by an Islamic poet over a post she made recently.

The actress who had earlier used the bible as an ashtray went further to say that she could do the same with a Quran.

Recall that after she shared the video, she was slammed by both Christians and Muslims and however, the Muslims pointed out that she couldn’t do that to the Quran.

Following that, a man identified as an Islamic poet has now dared her to carry out her plans as he also threatened her.

Watch The Video Here: