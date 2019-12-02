It Is Better To Feed People Without Allowing Them Sit At Your Table: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has dished out words of wisdom to her teeming followers.

The screen diva opined that it is better to give people plates, feed them and let them go without getting close.

Speaking in an Instagram post, on Monday, 2nd December, she explicitly stated they should be fed without allowing them to sit at one’s table.

She wrote:

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO GIVE PEOPLE A PLATE TO GO!! YES, FEED THEM.. BUT DONT ALLOW THEM TO SIT AT YOUR TABLE—-KINGTONTO👑

