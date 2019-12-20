It Is Better To Wait And Marry Right Than Marry Wrong – Lilian Afegbai

Actress Lilian Afegbai has taken to social media to dish out a piece of advice for single ladies.

According to Lilian, it is better to wait and marry right than marrying the wrong person adding that there are so many ”f**kboys and men” out there.

Read Also: #BBNaija 2019: Uti Nwachukwu, Juliet Ibrahim, Lilian Afegbai React To Video Of Tacha Raining Insults On Mike

Read her post below:

LADIES: If you don’t start respecting yourself and dignity as a woman. No man will start working hard and structuring your life. It’s not easy to make millions but it’s very achievable if you work hard and also work smart. These men want you to keep asking them for one million, instead of helping you achieve your goals. They know if you start investing in yourself, they can’t make you feel less anymore……. Relationship would come eventually.

It’s better to wait and marry right than marry wrong. So many f**k boys/ men out there.

We have all done things we are not proud of, that shouldn’t define you. Nobody in this world is a saint, na who dem catch na em be thief. It’s not too late to focus and achieve all your heart desires!!!!!!!!! If you are from a poor background, change your story. That should not be an excuse to settle !!!!”