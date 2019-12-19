It Is Finally Over – Juliet Mgborukwe Celebrates Splitting From Husband

by Michael Isaac
Juliet Mgborukwe
TV Presenter Mgborukwe

Popular TV presenter Juliet Mgborukwe and Chima Ojukwu’s divorce has been finalized and the former SoundCity presenter took to Instagram to celebrate while opening up about the struggles she faced during the divorce proceedings.

The media star married in October 2011 and separated in 2012, just a few months after their wedding ceremony.

At the time, Juliet said the marriage had ended over ”irreconcilable differences”.

READ ALSO – I’d Rather Be A Single Mom Than Expose My Kids To Unhappy Marriage – Juliet Mgborukwe

After the divorce was finalized she shared her happiness and how excited that it also happened the day Donald Trump was impeached.

See Here Post Here:

Juliet Mgborukwe
The Instagram Post
Juliet Mgborukwe
Her Caption
Tags from the story
Chima Ojukwu, Juliet Mgborukwe, Soundcity
0

You may also like

“Sex is too deep to be taken for ganted. Don’t just have it with anybody” — Actress Mercy Macjoe

Commotion In OJB’s Family As Late Singer’s Wife And Brothers Reportedly Fight Over N50m Property

Kate Henshaw Speaks About Her Past

Davido’s 2nd baby mama, Amanda, turns to a Chef for Hailey Adeleke’s birthday

Adesua Etomi-Wellington debuts pixie cut…and it looks great on her(photos)

‘4 years of taking my shit’ Thin Tall Tony celebrates his wife on their 4th wedding anniversary

More Money: Iyanya Seals N57.7million ($350,000) Endorsement Deal With Zinox Computers

Bobrisky Hunts For New Sugar Daddy, Says His Old Ones Have Gone Broke

Odunlade Adekola’s Wife Celebrates Her Birthday With New Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *