It Is Finally Over – Juliet Mgborukwe Celebrates Splitting From Husband

Popular TV presenter Juliet Mgborukwe and Chima Ojukwu’s divorce has been finalized and the former SoundCity presenter took to Instagram to celebrate while opening up about the struggles she faced during the divorce proceedings.

The media star married in October 2011 and separated in 2012, just a few months after their wedding ceremony.

At the time, Juliet said the marriage had ended over ”irreconcilable differences”.

After the divorce was finalized she shared her happiness and how excited that it also happened the day Donald Trump was impeached.

