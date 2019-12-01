It Is Impossible To Use Religion To Divide Nigeria: Lai Mohammed

The minister for culture and information, Lai Mohammed, has expressed confidence that nobody would be able to divide Nigeria under the aegis of religion.

He made this known during the Anglican Diocese of Lagos 2019 centenary cultural day and award ceremony which held on Saturday, 30th November.

He made the comment after seeing different ethnic groups across the country partake in the church ceremony.

His words:

“What I have seen here today has again confirmed my belief in the indivisibility of this country,”

”These performances have shown us how much we are united, as opposed to how much we are divided.

“I want to thank the diocese for making me to appreciate the fact the church is playing a very big role in uniting the nation.

“It is impossible for anybody under the aegis of religion to divide this country.”