It Is Impossible To Use Religion To Divide Nigeria: Lai Mohammed

by Eyitemi Majeed
Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture,The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The minister for culture and information, Lai Mohammed, has expressed confidence that nobody would be able to divide Nigeria under the aegis of religion.

He made this known during the Anglican Diocese of Lagos 2019 centenary cultural day and award ceremony which held on Saturday, 30th November.

Read Also: Return All Our Stolen Artifacts, Lai Mohammed Warns Foreign Countries

He made the comment after seeing different ethnic groups across the country partake in the church ceremony.

His words:

“What I have seen here today has again confirmed my belief in the indivisibility of this country,”

”These performances have shown us how much we are united, as opposed to how much we are divided.

“I want to thank the diocese for making me to appreciate the fact the church is playing a very big role in uniting the nation.

“It is impossible for anybody under the aegis of religion to divide this country.”

Tags from the story
Lai Mohammed
0

You may also like

Manchester City boss,Guardiola dedicates Champions league win to arrested Catalonia leaders

Court dismisses admission of Noun Students into Nigerian Law School

Earthquake kills three persons in Indonesia

OAU embarks on another strike

Newspapers

Foreign Media Promoting Disintegration Of Nigeria Through Malicious Reports: Group

Gifty Powers

‘Can You Continue Eating A Meal Your Child Peed In?’ – Gifty Powers Asks

Police urges schools to increase level of security

Nigeria turns back on Tammy Abraham

Police Dog Turns On Its Handler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *