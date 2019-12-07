It Is Your Marriage That Will End – Actress Chizzy Alichi Slams Troll

by Temitope Alabi
Chizzy ALichi
Chizzy ALichi

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi who announced her engagement back in September 2019 has taken to her IG page to share pre-wedding photos of herself and her man.

Describing her man, Chizzy called him”My gift” while praying they stay together forever.

Not long after she posted the photos, a follower commented that her marriage will soon end should she continue to ”show everything” on social media.

Chizzy wasted no time in replying the troll, saying it is his own marriage that will pack up and not hers.

 

 

 

