‘It Just Never Dropped’ – Davido Speaks On Recording With Cardi B

by Michael Isaac
Singer Davido celebrates Birthday today
Singer Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has shared insight on the status of a collaboration he did with American rapper, Cardi B.

Recall that the singer hinted earlier that he had recorded the remix of his hit song, ‘Fall’ with Cardi B.

Following Cardi B dancing to the song on a flight to Nigeria, a fan expressed her shock to the rapper’s dance moves

Reacting to that, Davido shared that it was not a cover. Saying it was a remix that wasn’t released.

See The Post Here:

Davido
Between Davido and Fan

 

