‘It Was Staged-Managed – Onochie Explains Drama In Court Between Sowore And DSS

by Valerie Oke
Onochie
Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari in social media has risen to defend Nigeria’s secret service after it was accused of storming a court of law with guns.

While sharing a video of the chaos that took place in Court on Friday, as Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow appeared before a judge, said the whole episode was a staged drama.

Onochie, who spoke via her Twitter handle on Saturday stated vehemently that there was no gun in the courtroom as wildly reported.

Read Also: Sowore: Surprise Us And Do The Right Thing, Banky W Tells Buhari

She said, “WHO DRAMA EPP? EVERY LIE WILL EXPIRE.
COURTROOM DRAMA EXPLAINED.
🎭 So it was a stage managed drama in the court yesterday; Sowore pinned down by his supporters in a courtroom in order to give DSS a bad name. There was no gun. ”

See post below

 

Tags from the story
Lauretta Onochie, Muhammadu Buhari, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Five Diabolic Things Yahoo Boys Now Do To Get Wealthy

‘Nigeria Needs 237,000 Medical Doctors But Has Only 35,000’

Law school: NSCIA threathen to stage protest over Hijab controversy

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: November 19

7 Things Nigerian Girls Need to Stop Doing ASAP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th May

SAD!!! Newborn baby found dead on plane

Regina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, place in hell will sure be The hottest -Shan GeorgeRegina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, place in hell will sure be The hottest -Shan George

Just In: Court sacks Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniel’s husband as Senator-elect

Godfatherism: Elrufai throws stones at Tinubu right in Lagos

EL-Rufai is my mentor and role model – Rep member, Abdulmumin Jubril

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *