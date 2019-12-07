‘It Was Staged-Managed – Onochie Explains Drama In Court Between Sowore And DSS

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari in social media has risen to defend Nigeria’s secret service after it was accused of storming a court of law with guns.

While sharing a video of the chaos that took place in Court on Friday, as Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow appeared before a judge, said the whole episode was a staged drama.

Onochie, who spoke via her Twitter handle on Saturday stated vehemently that there was no gun in the courtroom as wildly reported.

She said, “WHO DRAMA EPP? EVERY LIE WILL EXPIRE.

COURTROOM DRAMA EXPLAINED.

🎭 So it was a stage managed drama in the court yesterday; Sowore pinned down by his supporters in a courtroom in order to give DSS a bad name. There was no gun. ”

