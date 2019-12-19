It’s Over Between Us: Speed Darlington Tells Lady For Not Allowing Him Touch Her Inside Hotel Room (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Speed Darlington and the lady
Speed Darlington and the lady

Speed Darlington‘s first visit to Nigeria in 17 years is definitely going down well. The singer performed at Zlatan’s ‘Zanku live concert’ which held on Wednesday, 18th December from which he proceeded to his hotel room.

However, while at his hotel room, a slight drama ensued between him and a lady he was with.

The duo were dancing and vibing to a song and the Nigerian born American singer tried touching her repeatedly with the lady stylishly evading him.

Speed Darlington then queried why she does not want him to touch her before going on to pronounce that it is over between them.

Watch the video below:

