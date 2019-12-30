Iyabo Ojo Becomes First Celebrity To Congratulate 9ice On Third Wedding

by Eyitemi Majeed
8ice and wife, Sunkami Ajala
8ice and wife, Sunkami Ajala

Social media was set ablaze recently when news filtered in that popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande also known as 9ice was tying the knot with his baby mama, Sunkami Ajala secretly.

The wedding became a trending gist on social media because the singer had previously walked the aisle on two previous occasions.

Read Also: I Will Cut People Out Of My Life With No Hesitation: Iyabo Ojo Blows Hot

However, while we expect that congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities should have started pouring out on social media, only actress Iyabo Ojo has congratulated the singer.

Iyabo Ojo wrote;

Congratulations to the lastest couple in town @9iceofficial & his beautiful bride ⚘⚘ God bless your union

Tags from the story
9ice, Abolore Akande, Iyabo Ojo, Sunkami Ajala
0

You may also like

BUSTED!!! Huddah Monroe Caught Lying About Attending A Private Party In Banana Island [PHOTOS]

Charly Boy

Charly Boy finally responds to Deji Adeyanju’s resignation

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde To Star In ‘Shadow Parties’, Yoruba Movie

Regina Daniels Stuns In Black Suit To “The Enemy I Know” Movie Premiere (Photo)

Efe makes first debut in acting, featured alongside Helen Paul & Mr Ibu in ‘Wawu’

Soul Singer India Arie Arrives Lagos for Sax Appeal Concert

Yvonne neson schools Efia Oddo

Yvonne Nelson schools actress Efia Odo about God

Quintuplets graduate from the same university together (Photos)

Actress Bukola Awoyemi Encourages Her Husband To Cheat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *