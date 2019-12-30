Iyabo Ojo Becomes First Celebrity To Congratulate 9ice On Third Wedding

Social media was set ablaze recently when news filtered in that popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande also known as 9ice was tying the knot with his baby mama, Sunkami Ajala secretly.

The wedding became a trending gist on social media because the singer had previously walked the aisle on two previous occasions.

However, while we expect that congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities should have started pouring out on social media, only actress Iyabo Ojo has congratulated the singer.

Iyabo Ojo wrote;

Congratulations to the lastest couple in town @9iceofficial & his beautiful bride ⚘⚘ God bless your union