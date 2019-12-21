Iyabo Ojo Is My Fellow Billionaire – Liz Anjorin Brags

by Temitope Alabi

 

Liz Anjorin
Liz Anjorin

Days ago actress Liz Anjorin revealed how she became the richest actress in the country.

In a new post, the actress has now revealed that not only is she is the wealthiest she is also a billionaire and then went on to mention another actress who is on the same level as her.

Nollywood Actress, Liz Anjorin Wages Verbal War Against Nigeria (Video)

In her birthday message to fellow actress Iyabo Ojo, Liz wrote that the latter is her fellow billionaire.

” Hbd to my fellow billionaire @iyaboojofespris 😉🤪sorry guys i ve to delete my previous post for her …she’s the 1st person that posted my house this babe dey celebrate me back to back ..I celebrate you my love igba odun odunkan ni insha Allah 🙏🙏🙏 I wish you all beautiful things of life owo mama pricy …that one friend that sabi my munmun botton ..she will be like (lizzzzzzzy Durona durona shooori🤣) her voice they calm me atimes ..abeg were we dey go celebrate o ?? Keep winning dear 2020 we dey pay for that our private jet🙏🙏🙏 ” she posted minutes ago on Instagram.

 

