JAMB Announces Date For Registration, Commencement Of UTME

by Verity Awala
The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board have announced that the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination would be holding between March 14 and April 4.

The examination board revealed that an optional mock examination for candidates will take place on February 18, 2020.

This was disclosed by the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, where he met with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states.

Prof Oloyede also stated that the registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17.

0

