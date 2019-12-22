James Brown Reveals One Question He Is Tired Of Responding To

Crossdresser James Brown has again made the news after he took to his page to share the one question he is tired of being asked.

James who became a social media sensation after a video of him arrested alongside other boys perceived to be gay, said he is tired of being asked if he is gay.

Read Also: You Are Too Ugly For Me – Crossdresser, James Brown Drags Troll

This is coming days after a video of James surfaced showing him at the mall attacking a young man. According to him, he slapped the young man because the latter called him gay.