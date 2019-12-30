Jason Usoro Recognized As Longest Dance Marathon Title Holder

by Michael Isaac
Jason Usoro
Nigerian Dancer, Jason

Nigerian dancer and singer, Jason Usoro has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Record as the record holder for the longest dance marathon, 7 months after attempting to break the record in Lagos.

The Guinness Book of World Records included his name and his record in their official website and book on Friday night Dec. 27th and sent him a sample copy of his certificate with the original to be sent to him in four weeks time.

Recall that Jason tried in 2017 to break the record for longest dance by an individual but failed after developing a health issue during the attempt.

READ ALSO – Young Nigerian Dancer Attempt To Break Guinness Dance World Record Fails

See Photos Here:

Jason Usoro
The Guinness World Record Certificate

 

