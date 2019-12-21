Jenifa’s ‘Toyo Baby’ Reacts To Rumours About Her Engagement (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode, also known as ‘Toyo Baby” from Jenifas Diary, has reacted to reports that she got engaged to a yet to be identified man.

Olayode Juliana

The 25-year-old actress had shared a picture sporting a diamond ring on her left finger.

Fans bagan trooping to her page to send congratulatory messages even though Julianna didn’t reveal the proposal story as well as who her groom to be is.

Taking cognistance of the congratulatory messages, Toyo baby, as she is fondly called, shared another video on instagram which she captioned;

“My ring story!

After my last post, I saw so many congratulatory messages, DMs, Whatsapp messages, and some people called me…….wow….so much love from all of you, y’all definitely wish me well……OLUWA OHHHHHH…..HA…BABA….I NEED A RING OH😢😢😢 I was just excited about the delivery from @d.s_adornments lo ba tan bayi ohhh👀👀👀👀👀
By the special grace of God, my next ring story will be the real ring story
AMEN AMEN AMEN….FIRE🙌🙌🙌 ring”

Watch the video below:

