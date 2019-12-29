Jesus Christ Was Not White – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has again taken to social media to share his nuggets on religion, and this time around, he has a say on how Jesus looked in his lifetime.

According to Omokri, Jesus was not white as we have been made to believe.

Read Also: Even If Your Brother Is Stupid, Defend Him In Public – Reno Omokri

In his words;

Disabuse your mind from tradition and mind control. While He was on earth, Jesus was NOT:

a. White
b. Blue-eyed, and
c. Effeminately long haired
Why is this important? Because image is powerful. A WRONG IMAGE can lead to STRONG DAMAGE to your psyche
#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri
Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Ugandan Policemen Arrest Teenage Lovers Caught Having Sex After Raiding Hotel (Photos)

UCL: PSG stuns Bayern Munich 3-0

Adekunle Gold

Singer Adekunle Gold Challenges Fans Calling Him ‘Nigeria’s R. Kelly’

TSTV Sets New Date For Decoder Sales

Nigerian Politician buys 9 year old son a Diamond encrusted Cartier Wristwatch as Birthday Gift

Power Uti arraigned before court for murder

55-year-old man docked for allegedly raping three-year-old

Nebo Out, Ben Chuks and Two Others in as The Three Newly Established Get VCs.

Breaking !!! Kano Police arrests five suspected Boko Haram members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *