Jesus Christ Was Not White – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has again taken to social media to share his nuggets on religion, and this time around, he has a say on how Jesus looked in his lifetime.

According to Omokri, Jesus was not white as we have been made to believe.

In his words;

”Disabuse your mind from tradition and mind control. While He was on earth, Jesus was NOT:

a. White

b. Blue-eyed, and

c. Effeminately long haired

Why is this important? Because image is powerful. A WRONG IMAGE can lead to STRONG DAMAGE to your psyche

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”