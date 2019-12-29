Jesus Christ Was Not White – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has again taken to social media to share his nuggets on religion, and this time around, he has a say on how Jesus looked in his lifetime.
According to Omokri, Jesus was not white as we have been made to believe.
In his words;
”Disabuse your mind from tradition and mind control. While He was on earth, Jesus was NOT:
a. White
b. Blue-eyed, and
c. Effeminately long haired
Why is this important? Because image is powerful. A WRONG IMAGE can lead to STRONG DAMAGE to your psyche
#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”