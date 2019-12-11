Jigawa Approves N60m To Build Public Toilets

The Jigawa state government has approved N60 million for the construction of public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

According to him, the toilets would be built in motor packs, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

This according to the commissioner was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nasiru Mahmud, Hanun-Gwiwa advised the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation so as to stop the spread of communicable diseases.