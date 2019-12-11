Jigawa Approves N60m To Build Public Toilets

by Verity Awala
Public toilet
Public toilet

The Jigawa state government has approved N60 million for the construction of public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

Read Also: Buhari Signs Executive Order To End Open Defecation In Nigeria

According to him, the toilets would be built in motor packs, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

This according to the commissioner was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nasiru Mahmud, Hanun-Gwiwa advised the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation so as to stop the spread of communicable diseases.

Tags from the story
Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, Jigawa State, Public Toilets
0

You may also like

Reno Omokri

Feed Your Family Before Pursuing Luxury: Reno Omokri Advice Parents

Terrorists on the Rampage again, Set Fire on 3 Churches, Security Posts

Nigerian Army denies burning houses in Benue

Zoo director abducted, three officers killed in Edo State

Photo: Baba Suwe Appears In Samklef Video

EFCC Recovers 17 Exotic Cars From Former Customs Boss’s House

How husband killed his Nigerian artiste wife Zainab Alizee, poisoned daughter — Police tell court

DSS hunt down 18 suspected Kidnappers in Kaduna

Three-week -old baby girl convulsed, after father’s slap

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *