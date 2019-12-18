Jigawa Government To Build 95 Mosques

The Jigawa state government has revealed that a bidding process for the construction of 95 mosques across the state will soon be opened.

Meanwhile, the state has more than 800,000 out of school children, and according to a survey by the Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN), those out-of-school children are between the age of 3 and 18.

NAN reports that Isma’il Ibrahim, spokesman, office of the secretary to the state government (SSG), disclosed the project in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that while 90 will be Friday congregational mosques, five will be daily prayer mosques.

He stated further that the bidding for the construction of 95 mosques would commence in the second quarter of 2020, according to the Tender Board Committee in the state.

Ibrahim disclosed also that about 200 contractors would be bidding for the project, and that the selection process of the contractors would be “transparent, fair and just”.