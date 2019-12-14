Johnny Drille Says Customs Official Asks Him To Pay N120k To Bail Clothes Of N70k

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille, has lamented over the allegation that a customs officer wants him to part with 120k in order to claim a 70k clothing.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he said he had ordered the clothing from a store for his shows in both Benin and Abuja before the customs official started making the demands.

He went further by querying the rationale behind paying 120k for a 70k worth of goods.

