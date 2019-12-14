National News

Johnny Drille Says Customs Official Asks Him To Pay N120k To Bail Clothes Of N70k

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Johnny Drille
Johnny Drille

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille, has lamented over the allegation that a customs officer wants him to part with 120k in order to claim a 70k clothing.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he said he had ordered the clothing from a store for his shows in both Benin and Abuja before the customs official started making the demands.

Read Also: Acadafest 2019: Raising 10m Naira For 20 Tertiary Institution Students As Johnny Drille & Waje Thrill Crowd

He went further by querying the rationale behind paying 120k for a 70k worth of goods.

See what he wrote:

