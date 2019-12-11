Jordyn Woods Takes 2-Hour Lie Detector Test To Prove She Did Not Sleep With Tristan Thompson (Video)

Jordyn Woods, the former BFF of reality TV star Kylier Jenner sat down for a 2-hour lie detector test to prove that she didn’t sleep with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

In a clip shared on Red Table Talk show, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that Jordyn did take a lie detector test when she came on the show earlier this year.

Jada said;

“Jordyn did take a lie detector test … it was Jordyn’s request. It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.

“It wasn’t for this show — it was for [Woods] and for people that she loves.”

Before the test commenced, the 22-year-old business woman stated her reason for taking the test saying it is to prove her innocence.

During the test, Jordyn was asked right off the bat if she had sexual intercourse with Thompson, to which replied “NO”.

At the end of the 2-hour test, Shon Thurman who is a certified polygraphist said;

“Jordyn, I thought you did a fantastic job, and you definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful on the test.”