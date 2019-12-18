Joro Olumofin Advises Ladies On What To Do After Love Making

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a man and woman in bed
Joro Olumofin, popular Nigerian relationship expert, has advised ladies to stop calling guys after sex, stressing that they need to turn the table around and let him be the one to call.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the relationship expert stated that if ladies can ignore men after sex, then their self-esteem would be punctured, which would, in turn, make them reach out to the lady.

He wrote:

“Ladies, stop calling a guy after sex. Turn the table around. Flip the script. Let him be the one to call you or look for you.
“Make him think his 🍆 is so small or he didn’t perform well in bed.
“Make him think he wasn’t good enough and he’ll chase you.
“Let him be the one to drop missed calls on your phone.”

