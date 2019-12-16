Journalist, Joey Akan Proposes To Girlfriend At Music Concert (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Joey Akan
Nigerian Journalist Joey Akan

Popular Nigerian journalist, Joey Akan has proposed marriage to his girlfriend and sweetheart.

He shared the video of the moment on social media and also attached sweet words to it.

It was also gathered that the proposal took place at a music concert hosted by Nigerian singer, Wurld.

READ ALSO – Rapper, Zlatan Slams Joey Akan For Calling Naira Marley’s Fans, ‘Donkeys’

Sharing the video and expressing himself, the journalist wrote: “Asked that @That1girlchichi to marry me. My brother @ThisisWurld made our moment special last night. Now I’m off to buy another ring.”

Watch The Beautiful Moment Here:

