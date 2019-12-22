‘Jubril From Sudan’ Could Be Secret Danjuma Is Talking About – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed that one of the secrets ex-Minster of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma may want to reveal to Nigerians is that the man in Aso Rock is not the real Muhammadu Buhari.
Recall that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, had last year claimed that President Buhari was dead and cloned.
He said the man in the Presidential Villa is Jubril al Sudani who, according to him, was impersonating alleged dead Buhari.
Danjuma, a former Defense Minister, said that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country.
However, in a tweet on Saturday evening, Fani-Kayode wondered if Nnamdi Kanu has been proved right.
See his tweet below:
Gen. T.Y. Danjuma says if he were to reveal certain things to the public Nigerians would not be able to sleep. Is it possible that one of those things is that Buhari is not Buhari but rather Jubril from Sudan? I'm just wondering. Has @MaziNnamdiKanu been proved right? TELL US!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 21, 2019
2 Comments
Nothing is hidden under the sun.
To be frank Nigerians we have to wakeup from our sleep,the man we called our President is not is a hired man from sudan