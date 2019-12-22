‘Jubril From Sudan’ Could Be Secret Danjuma Is Talking About – Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed that one of the secrets ex-Minster of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma may want to reveal to Nigerians is that the man in Aso Rock is not the real Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani Kayode and President Buhari
Recall that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, had last year claimed that President Buhari was dead and cloned.

He said the man in the Presidential Villa is Jubril al Sudani who, according to him, was impersonating alleged dead Buhari.

Danjuma, a former Defense Minister, said that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country.

However, in a tweet on Saturday evening, Fani-Kayode wondered if Nnamdi Kanu has been proved right.

