Judge Accused Of Having Threesome With Lawyers In Her Chambers

A US judge, Dawn Gentry has been accused of having a threesome involving her lawyer and her pastor boyfriend, Stephen Penrose, in her chambers.

According to reports, she is fond of making sexual demands from lawyers in her chambers and also allows the court staffs get drunk on the job.

She is said to give preferential treatments to lawyers who oblige her request while the other ones are victimized.

Also, she is allegedly said to use social media app Snapchat to flirt with them.

Although she has since denied the allegation, a hearing is expected soon.