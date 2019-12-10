Judge Accused Of Having Threesome With Lawyers In Her Chambers

by Valerie Oke
Judge Dawn Gentry
Judge Dawn Gentry

A US judge, Dawn Gentry has been accused of having a threesome involving her lawyer and her pastor boyfriend, Stephen Penrose, in her chambers.

According to reports, she is fond of making sexual demands from lawyers in her chambers and also allows the court staffs get drunk on the job.

She is said to give preferential treatments to lawyers who oblige her request while the other ones are victimized.

Read Also: He Gave Me Powder To Lick Before Having Sex With Me: Rape Victim

Also, she is allegedly said to use social media app Snapchat to flirt with them.

Although she has since denied the allegation, a hearing is expected soon.

Tags from the story
Judge Dawn Gentry
0

You may also like

Army Busts Terrorists’ Intelligence Cell Headed By Businessman

Ebola: Survivors’ Blood To Be Used In Treating Infection

School Prefect Stabbed To Death By 20-year-old Dropout

Why Suntai Did Not Address Media On Arrival – Associates

Muslim Students Demand Apology, Adjustment Of Nov/Dec WAEC Timetable

Jonathan is on Course, Pray for Him – PDP

Ex-Army Chief, Dambazau, Faults Use Of Military In Internal Security Operations

We’ve Recovered 1,300 Stolen PVCs In Rivers – REC

FCT Budgets N5 Billion For Prostitutes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *