Juliet Ibrahim Among Judges For Most Beautiful Girl In Liberia Pageant

by Eyitemi Majeed
Juliet Ibrahim
Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is set to judge the 2019 most beautiful girl pageant in Liberia. This was made known by the screen diva in an Instagram post in the early hours of Sunday, 22nd December.

The beautiful mother of one only revealed recently that she would be giving love another chance when the new year begins.

Read Also: If You Want To Smell Marriage Again, Avoid Men Who Are Morally Bankrupt: Nollywood Actor Advices Juliet Ibrahim

This is coming after her relationship with Iceberg Slim hit the rock.

She wrote:

Tonight I’m judging the Most Beautiful Girl in Liberia pageant

 

