Juliet Ibrahim Among Judges For Most Beautiful Girl In Liberia Pageant

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim is set to judge the 2019 most beautiful girl pageant in Liberia. This was made known by the screen diva in an Instagram post in the early hours of Sunday, 22nd December.

The beautiful mother of one only revealed recently that she would be giving love another chance when the new year begins.

This is coming after her relationship with Iceberg Slim hit the rock.

She wrote:

Tonight I’m judging the Most Beautiful Girl in Liberia pageant