Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates Her Son As He Turns 9

by Temitope Alabi
Juliet Ibrahim and son Jayden
Juliet Ibrahim and son Jayden

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim is today celebrating her son who turns 9.

Sharing a photo of them on IG, the happy momma, penned a sweet birthday message for him praying that God keeps keeping him safe.

Read Also: I Am Ready To Give Love Another Chance: Juliet Ibrahim

She wrote;

“Happy birthday my love @jaydenksafo you’re 9 years old already… God’s been so good to us. I’m glad and grateful to be your mother. I’m eternally grateful for the love you have for me. I pray God continues to give me the wisdom, strength, long life , good health and all the guidance needed to keep helping you grow into the man that He wants you to grow up to be. I love you Son and it’s the best feeling in the world knowing you love me equally. #MyKing #MyLove #ProudMother #atoasttolife ❤️ –
Decor/set up @pixiegiftcastle
My dress @totalwrap
Pictures @lo_ne.r

Juliet Ibrahim and son Jayden
Tags from the story
Jayden, Juliet Ibrahim
0

