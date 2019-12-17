Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates Her Son As He Turns 9

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim is today celebrating her son who turns 9.

Sharing a photo of them on IG, the happy momma, penned a sweet birthday message for him praying that God keeps keeping him safe.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday my love @jaydenksafo you’re 9 years old already… God’s been so good to us. I’m glad and grateful to be your mother. I’m eternally grateful for the love you have for me. I pray God continues to give me the wisdom, strength, long life , good health and all the guidance needed to keep helping you grow into the man that He wants you to grow up to be. I love you Son and it’s the best feeling in the world knowing you love me equally. #MyKing #MyLove #ProudMother #atoasttolife ❤️ –

Decor/set up @pixiegiftcastle

My dress @totalwrap

Pictures @lo_ne.r