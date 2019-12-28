Juliet Ibrahim Reveals Her Relationship Plans For 2020

by Temitope Alabi
Juliet Ibrahim
Weeks after she revealed her plans to find love in 2020, actress Juliet Ibrahim has now taken to social media to share her plans on ensuring she does not fall into the wrong hands.

According to the mom of one;

Read Also: Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates Her Son As He Turns 9

“As I’m ready to give dating another chance in 2020 … once we start talking about getting serious, I’ll upload the person’s picture with the caption “ WHO GET AM? ”

“I will leave it up for at least 48 hours just to be sure I’m allowing the right person into my life.

“Experience na best teacher ooo!!! I won’t be played any more 😂 ladies please feel free to claim your boo if he’s posted up on my page! And please Claim him with receipts.

“I stand for women supporting each other and the bond of sisterhood. 2020 don’t let these playas play us. 😂 #atoasttolife #Liberia.’

 

