Jumoke Odetola Involved In Husband Snatching Scandal (Details)

A certain unnamed housewife has reached out to Gistlovers(a popular Instagram blog) over claims that popular Yoruba actress, Jumoke Odetola, has snatched her husband named Biola Majekodunmi from her.

According to the lady who claims to be based in the UK, the husband lives in Abeokuta and the duo have been having regular sex despite the actress being fully aware that the man is married with kids.

Read Also: Stupid Ass And Shameless Thing; Upcoming Actress Troll Popular Actress, Jumoke Odetola.

See screenshots of her leaked chat below and additional report from Gist Lover blog.

Gistlovers wrote: