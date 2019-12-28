JusticeForFavour: Pregnant Student Allegedly Killed And Eaten By Her Friend And His Mom (Photo)

Justice is being sought for a 22-year old student of Lagos state university, Favour Seun Daley-Oladele, who was grusomely murdered by a friend and his mom with the help of a prophet.

A web user, identified as Omojola Omotayo took to Facebook to narrate the entire incident while demanding justice for the demise.

Her post reads;

#JUSTICE FOR FAVOUR SEUN DALEY-OLADELE

FAVOUR SEUN DALEY OLADELE Aged 22yrs, a 400 level theartre art student of LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY(LASU) was gruesomely murdered on the 8th of December 2019 at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire,Osun state . She came home to see her parents, attended church service on Sunday ,while with her parents that sunday, she received a call from one OWOLABI ADEEKO who was an ex Lagos State University student who asked her to meet with him at undisclosed location. Favour had told her parents she would be going to school as well as seeing a friend that afternoon this person happen to be OWOLABI ADEEKO whom she met about two months ago . That same Sunday afternoon she spoke with her father and he wishes her the best of luck in her forth coming final examination. From then on, everything started happening in quick succession, her phone stopped going through, she did not returned calls neither did she call any of her parents to inform them of her arrival at school . Unknown to the parents she had been murdered by OWOLABI ADEEKO an ex student of LASU in Collaboration with One prophet SEGUN PHILLIP who happened to be a serial money ritualist practising his satanic trade at Ikoyi Ile in Ikire, Osun state and One Mrs ADEEKO who also happened to be OWOLABI ADEEKO’S mother.These three people and others gruesomely murdered Favour SEUN DALEY OLADELE. In his confessional statement, OWOLABI ADEEKO admitted inviting her to an undisclosed location before using One black Honda to take her to Fortress hotel at ikoyi ile ,later that evening OWOLABI ADEEKO and her mother ,Mrs ADEEKO lured her to prophet SEGUN PHILLIP place, introduced later as an uncle,Favour was drugged while at the named hotel, Owolabi futher stated that by the time they got to prophet Segun PHILLIP’s place she was already tired, the three of them simply put favour under the tree close to an uncompleted well dug for that purpose, favours mutilated body was dumbed inside that well. OWOLABI ADEEKO admitted futher that he used pestle to smashed FAVOUR’S head while prophet SEGUN PHILLIP admitted that he used sharp knife to cut favours throat. Prophet Segun PHILLIP also admitted in his statement that he caught her open ,removed her heart and certain parts of Favours body to cook native stew for OWOLABI ADEEKO’S mother. Mrs ADEEKO a collaborator in this evil scheme admitted eating the said native stew called(Aseje) so that her family misfortunes can be changed and so that she and her family can become rich. Again it’s important for us to appreciate the good work of the investigating officers but what is most troublesome is that the duo of OWOLABI ADEEKO and prophet SEGUN PHILLIP were boasting that they will soon be released by the police. We are calling on well meaning Nigerians to demand justice for Favour SEUN DALEY OLADELE, we are calling on Nigeria’s Students to rise up through various medium to demand justice for Favour. We are calling on good people within LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY to use their position to demand justice for Favour. Favour was said to be pregnant at the time of this incident.. Please #justice for Late Favour Seun Daley Oladele and spread the news .These perpetrators must be brought to face the justice…#justiceforFavour-Oladele

