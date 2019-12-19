Juventus Moves Top League Courtesy Of Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Italian champions, Juventus to move them top of the league.

The Portugese striker has scored in the past five matches for Juventus ensuring they put pressure on league leaders, Inter Milan.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Leads Juventus To Victory

Argentina forward, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring before Sampdoria equalised hoping to go into half time on level terms.

However, the Portugese forward had other ideas as he scored on the stroke of half time to ensure Juventus returned to Turin with three points.

Sampdoria finished the game with ten men with a late red card for midfielder, Carprari.